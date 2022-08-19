SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 21 — a special edition of “Asian Pacific America,” hosted by Robert Handa, highlighting some of our favorite authors.

The New York Times bestselling author of “Loveboat Taipei,” Abigail Hing Wen (pictured), joins us to talk about the book’s upcoming movie adaptation with the producers of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.”

We talk to Dr. Robyn Rodriguez (pictured), the founding educator of Filipinx studies in the UC system and author of several award-winning books, including “Contemporary Asian American Activism.”

Paula Yoo (pictured) is a renowned journalist who brought to life the story of Vincent Chin in her award-winning book, “From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry.”

Plus an Indian dance performance by Shilpa Padweka.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11; 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).