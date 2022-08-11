A funeral service for Kiwa Yamasaki, 82-year-old, Kagoshima, Japan-born Issei who passed away on July 30, 2022, in Camarillo, Calif., was held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Oxnard Buddhist Temple.

She is predeceased by her husband, Mutsuo Yamasaki; daughter, Merry Yamasaki; and sister, Kinuyo Umemoto; and survived by her children, Carolyn (Partner, John D. Tull) and Kenny Yamasaki; siblings, Masazumi (Setsu) Yanagihara of Japan and Kayo (Minoru) Yamaguchi; brother-in-law, Yusaku Umemoto of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

