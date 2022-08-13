Join Kizuna for an exciting eight-week after-school Fall Leadership Program for teens focusing on identity, personal growth and community service. Located in Little Tokyo, we will be using this historical neighborhood as a learning ground for skills that can be applied anywhere. Sharpen your 21st-century skill set, tell your story, and help build the community you want to see. There are only four spots left. To be held Aug. 31-Oct. 26, Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Early-bird price ($190) extended. Info: https://gokizuna.org/programs/leadership