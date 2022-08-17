2021 Queen Jaime Hasama waves to the audience. She is joined by Brianne Yasukochi, Kiyomi Takemoto, Kendra Motoyasu, Michelle Murakami and Kiyoko Nakatsui. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

A Nisei Week Coronation tradition took on added poignance on Saturday as 2021 Queen Jaime Hasama and her court in matching teal evening gowns took their first and last turn on the stage of the Aratani Theatre.

Due to the pandemic, no coronation was held last year and training took place over Zoom. Rather than an in-person coronation, a culmination held in a largely empty theater marked the beginning of their year as the Nisei Week Court.

Hasama and First Princess Brianne Yasukochi, Miss Tomodachi Arimitsu Takemoto, and Princesses Michelle Murakami, Kiyoko Nakatsui and Kendra Motoyasu took turns sharing what the year had meant to them. Despite COVID, they were able to travel and participate in the Hawaii and San Farancisco cherry blossom festivals.

“During this year full of so many unknowns I am so grateful for the opportunity I have received,’ said Hasama.”Thank you so much to our community for showing up for us during this time. Every single interaction we have with you is so meaningful and inspirational and we are lucky to represent you all.”

— GWEN MURANAKA