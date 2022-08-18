Yoki Daiko performs at the 2013 Taiko Gathering in JACCC Plaza. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

The Nisei Week Matsuri presented by Day-Lee Foods will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the JACCC Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be food vendors, game booths, a beer and sake garden, and culinary demonstrations by local chefs and restaurants including East Los Musubi, Turning Off Japanese and Sylvia Wakana.

A gyoza-making session and community gyoza-making contest will be held on the festival stage. Actor Derek Mio will serve as Nisei Week Matsuri emcee.

Taiko Gathering will take place on Sunday, Aug. 21, at the JACCC Plaza from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cultural exhibitions, including bonsai and ikebana, will be on display both days inside the JACCC.

The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center is located at 244 S. San Pedro St. (between Second and Third streets) in Little Tokyo. For more information on Nisei Week events, visit http://niseiweek.org.