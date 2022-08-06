Japanese American Vietnam veterans march in the 2018 Nisei Week Grand Parade. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

Calling all veterans and active-duty military to join us in the 2022 Nisei Week Parade on Sunday, Aug. 14.

This is a great opportunity to meet other veterans and to be a part of a community tradition that was started when the Nisei soldiers of World War II marched in the parade when Nisei Week was resumed after the war.

They were later joined by veterans of the Korean War, Vietnam War and a growing group of veterans from more recent conflicts. This year, regardless of when or where you served, or are serving, we will all march together.

Formation for the parade usually starts at 3 p.m. but get there early and join the Veterans Memorial Court Alliance for some food and refreshments at their hospitality room on the second floor of the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St. It will be open for you and your families from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Your early arrival will help you deal with traffic and the very limited parking.

You can also visit the Japanese American National War Memorial Court at the JACCC, which honors the almost 1,200 Japanese Americans who were killed in action in over a century of service to our country.

Information on the parade is available on the Nisei Week website (www.niseiweek.org) or you may email Ken Hayashi at kenneth.s.hayashi@gmail.com.