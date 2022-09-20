Photo from the pilot shoot of “The Last Bugle” in October 2021. From left: Timothy Hsu (Eddie), Ryan Takemiya (Kaz), and Jeff Uchida (Masami).

A fundraising campaign is under way for “The Last Bugle,” a web series based on the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

After a long hiatus, the project is finally in production. Locations include San Jose and Milpitas. Inspired by the 1960s television series “Combat” and Steven Spielberg’s film “Saving Private Ryan,” the web series will follow a fictional platoon of Japanese American soldiers through the Italian campaign, 1944-45.

My background is in film and history,” said Burt Takeuchi of Torasan Films USA, series producer and director. “In 2010, I produced a documentary feature film about the 442nd called ‘Valor With Honor.’ In the past, I have worked on several small independent films and some Hollywood productions as an actor. Currently producing a documentary project on women’s competitive flag football.

“The sacrifices and heroism of Japanese American soldiers during World War II has only been recently acknowledged. The Japanese American Nisei 442nd Regimental Combat Team is the most decorated unit for its size and length of service in the history of the U.S. military. The unit was awarded 7 Presidential Unit Citations, over 500 Silver Stars, and 21 Medals of Honor.

“The 100th Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the MIS (Military Intelligence Service) were awarded the 2010 Congressional Gold Medal for outstanding service to the country during World War II by President Obama.

“The main goals of this crowdfunding campaign are:

“Funding for film/video equipment. More realistic World War II-era costumes and props. Costumes are big part of the budget since this is a historical-based story. Food and supplies to keep our production teams running.

“Unique perks include:

“Early peek of season episodes. Personal or Zoom coffee meeting with director and actors. Thank-you videos and extra clips.

“Associate producers will receive: Zoom or personal meeting with director and actors. Credit on all season episodes and the ‘making of’ video production episode. Invite to local screening parties.

“The story of the Japanese American soldiers that served valiantly during World War II has become more well-known in recent years. More books and documentary films are being released on this important historical subject. An independent or Hollywood film that dramatized the story of this famous unit has only been produced a few times in the last 70 years. This will be the very first web series produced on this heroic WWII American unit.

“A web series will have a several short episodes per season like a television show. The dramatic web series can be seen online on computers, laptops, and even cell phones at any hour of the day. The pilot episode can be seen on the current website or on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/706408503

“The website for the project is: www.thelastbugle442nd.com

“Please contact your friends and family to help with our online crowdfunding campaign. Thank you, mahalo, and Go for Broke!”

Link for the Indiegogo campaign: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/the-last-bugle-ww2-web-series-on-nisei-442nd