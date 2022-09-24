Kandace Kuwahara rescued Sweetie Pie from South L.A. Animal Shelter (Chesterfield Square Animal Services Center). Sweetie Pie had eye surgery and extensive dental work before her happy adoption.

For the second consecutive year, Infinite Love Animal Rescue, a nonprofit located in Gardena, is partnering with the City of Gardena for a community event to raise funds for dogs and cats rescued from the streets and shelters.

Since it was founded in 2017, Infinite Love Animal Rescue has found loving homes for hundreds of animals.

The “Furbaby Lovefest: Totally ’80s Paw-ty” is free to attend and will be held on the lawn in front of Gardena City Hall, 1700 W. 162nd St., Gardena, on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 6 p.m. Free parking is also available.

According to Kandace Kuwahara, Infinite Love Animal Rescue founder and executive director, “In addition to raising funds for our animals, our intention is to provide a fun and engaging outdoor event for furbabies and their family members by having three doggie games, including an ’80s-themed costume contest for the dogs, more than 40 vendor booths, food trucks, a raffle, silent auction, pet photo booth, paw print art created by your furbabies, dog baths, animal adoptions, music, and more!”

Well-behaved dogs on leash and cats in secure carriers are welcome to attend.

Kuwahara adds, “This year we are having an ’80s-themed event with lots of fun music creating a pawsitive, memorable, and uplifting event. One of the most iconic aspects of this era was the bold style and fashion, which I feel will add some paw-some and creative entries in our Dog Costume Contest. And since the ’80s are making a new comeback, such as fanny packs and saturated colors, doing an ’80s theme will help to close the gap between the generations. Parents that were raised in the ’80s now have kids that are millennials and they can reintroduce their adolescent years to their kids.”

Free dog nail trims and ear cleanings will be provided by Kat Nolasco, owner of One 4 One Grooming and More in Norwalk.

Kuwahara notes, “Kat does a lot of work to help her community, including a pet pantry to help any family in need of pet food. and supplies. She is a longtime partner with Infinite Love Animal Rescue and grooms our dogs that need it the most. This will be her third year providing free nail trims and ear cleanings for cats and dogs attending the Furbaby Lovefest.”

Reduced prices for spay and neuter services and vaccinations will be available to event attendees.

Vendors at the event will include handcrafted jewelry, candles, furbaby accessories (leashes, collars, etc), nail polishes, upcycled vintage furbaby bandanas, shirts, and carriers, essential oils, handbags, purses, personal pet illustrations, rock paintings, one-of-a-kind succulent planters, dog and cat toys, furbaby strollers, pet food and treats, dog training, doggy boarding, and an ’80s photo booth. One of the vendors will be giving small dogs baths for a donation to Infinite Love

The costume contest, Kuwahara explains, is being sponsored by real estate team Yoshiko Oest and Russell Nomura (Live South Bay Local). First place is a trophy, plus a $100 Visa card, second place is a $60 Visa card and third place is a $40 Visa card. Oest and Nomura are also donating two two-day Park Hopper tickets to Disneyland (valued at $315 each) to this year’s silent auction.

“In addition to hosting the contest, they make a donation to Infinite Love Animal Rescue every time they sell a home,” Kuwahara said. “This is their third year supporting Infinite Love Animal Rescue.

“We are asking for a $10 donation to participate in the three doggy games (including the costume contest). Every participant will receive a gift bag worth over $25 in value, with dog treats, a raffle ticket and additional surprises.”

Raffle prizes include a Wi-Fi-Connected Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum donated by Dr. Ronaldo Joey Vasquez of North Figueroa Animal Hospital, who provides veterinary care for many Infinite Love dogs and cats.

Funds raised will go towards Infinite Love Animal Rescue’s rescue work, which includes senior and bonded dogs, handicapped dogs and since last year, pregnant cats and kittens.

Infinite Love Animal Rescue also teaches humane education classes. Kuwahara describes the programs: “They include teaching dog safety — how to stay safe around dogs; pet care — needs of various companion animals; and pet overpopulation — explains causes of pet overpopulation and presents multiple solutions to the problem and the importance of spay and neuter.”

Follow the organization on Instagram and Facebook at @InfiniteLoveRescue or visit www.infiniteloverescue.org/furbabylovefest.

For monetary, raffle, and silent auction donations, email Kandace@InfiniteLoveRescue.org.