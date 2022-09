Sakura Chorus will perform their 40th anniversary concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. (at Van Ness), Torrance. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. A member of the Nikkei Choral Federation of Southern California, the group practiced over Zoom during the pandemic and has recently started practicing in person. They will be performing Japanese melodies and songs of the world. Admission is free.