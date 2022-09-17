The Gardena Knights.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be back,” tournament director Bobby Umemoto told ballplayers and the crowds who endured temperatures at or near 100 degress over Labor Day weekend.

After two years off due to the pandemic, the California State AA Nisei Baseball tournament returned with a full slate of games with teams from across the state.

The Gardena Knights added yet another trophy to their dynasty, winning the championship game over LT2, 16-5.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS and JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo

  • Young Ian Kong of LT2 impressed the crowd both on the mound and at the plate in the title match against Gardena.
  • Lodi’s Cory Williams connects on Day 1 of the tournament.
  • Gabe Venegas of the L.A. Pirates narrowly evades the tag by Florin’s Blake Yuyuma for a stolen base.
  • Mickey Lorenzini bested his 3-for-4 offensive performance in the semifinal by going 4-for-4 in the championship game and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
  • Bradford Kong of the LT2 beats the throw to plate, scoring the first run of the final against eventual champions Gardena.
  • Aaron Paek of the Pirates delivers against Florin.

