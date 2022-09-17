The Gardena Knights.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be back,” tournament director Bobby Umemoto told ballplayers and the crowds who endured temperatures at or near 100 degress over Labor Day weekend.

After two years off due to the pandemic, the California State AA Nisei Baseball tournament returned with a full slate of games with teams from across the state.

The Gardena Knights added yet another trophy to their dynasty, winning the championship game over LT2, 16-5.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS and JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo