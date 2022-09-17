Mrs. Mieko “Michi” Yamashita, 98, Fresno, Calif.-born Nisei, formerly from Sun Valley, current resident of Torrance, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022.

She is survived by her loving family: son, Daniel (Katelyn) Yamashita; 2 daughters,

Terry T. (Dennis) Furuyama and Karen R. (Mark) Goles; 5 granddaughters, Jennifer (Bradley) Urias, Sharyn (Will) Alston, Heather (Tony) Park, Michelle (Jimmy) Le and Alycia Goles; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Ken Hirabayashi; sister Harriet Watanabe; and many relatives.

Private family Celebration of Life Service was held on September 13, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441