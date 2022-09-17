SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Sept. 18, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Danny Wan (pictured) serves on the board of GAPA (GLBTQ+ Asian Pacific Alliance). GAPA is hosting its annual banquet on Oct. 1 at Oakland Asian Cultural Center featuring a keynote by Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Janet Alvarado (pictured) discusses The Alvarado Project – a collection of photographs providing a glimpse into the lives of the Filipinx community in the Bay Area in the 1960s. Now on display in the Cantor Museum at Stanford University.

Award-winning pianist Jon Nakamatsu (pictured) talks music and Bay Area roots, and gives a piano performance.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area (KNTV 11); 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).