Public funeral service for George Nomura, 96-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Los Angeles, who passed away on September 7, 2022, will be held on October 1 from 3:00 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 East Temple Street, Los Angeles, Calif.

George is survived by his son, Craig Nomura; grandchildren, Brandon (Andrea) and Randy Nomura; great-grandchildren, Melanie Ochoa, Alina and Landon Nomura; sister, Haru Yasunaga.

He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Casual attire is requested by the family.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441