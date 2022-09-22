March 21, 1927 — September 15, 2022

Chester Jiro Fukai, 95, Kibei Nisei, born in Brooks, Oregon on March 21, 1927, a Veteran of the Korean War, retired senior electrical design engineer of the SR-71 Blackbird at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, and a longtime volunteer at the Japanese American National Museum, passed away peacefully at his residence in West Los Angeles on September 15, 2022. He was a long-time member of the WLA United Methodist Church.

He is predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife, Shigeko; son, Brian; sister, Hisae; and brother, Herbert.

He is survived by his children, Jennifer and Perry (Monica); and grandchildren, Hayley, Joey and Rylie. He is also survived by his brothers, Stanley (Yaeko) and Akira (Sheree); and nieces, Eiko Fukai, Kimberly (Mark) Beebe and Jill (Tom) McBride and their children. He is also survived by many relatives in the U.S. and Japan.

A private memorial service will be held at Fukui Mortuary.

