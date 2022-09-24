Funeral services for the late Hideko Virginia Hirami, 89-year-old, California-born, resident of Gardena, who passed away on September 16, 2022, will be held on Thursday, October 6, 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St. in Los Angeles.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Tom Hirami; she is survived by her children, Glenn (Barbara) Hirami, Traci (Louie) Duran, and Laurie (Perry) Miyake; grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Kyler, Jaden and Matthew; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441