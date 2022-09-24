March 1, 1921 – September 2, 2022

Hiroshi Saisho, Burbank-born, resident of Los Angeles, passed away on September 2, 2022, at the age of 101 years. The original founder of Magic Radio in Little Tokyo, Los Angeles, he was also involved with the community and enjoyed being part of the Los Angeles Shogi Club. He was a generous and caring individual, always cheerful but self-effacing.

He is survived by his beloved sister, Emiko Yujiri; niece, Nancy Barber and husband, Gary; nephew, Carl Yeto; nephew, Mikio Larry Yujiri and wife, Kim; niece, Ayako Gayle Nagasawa and husband, Paul; grandnephews and grandnieces, Patrick, Kyla, Lani, Kristyn and Jeffrey; and other relatives. A private family service was held on September 16.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441