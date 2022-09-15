In this photo from her Season 22 blog, Carrie Ann Inaba (left) listens to stage instructions along with fellow “Dancing with the Stars” judges Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

Season 31 of ABC’s reality competition show “Dancing with the Stars” will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+.

After 16 years on ABC, the show will now stream exclusively on Disney+. DWTS premiered in June 2005 and Season 30 concluded in November 2021.

Returning as judges will be Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman and Derek Hough, a long-time professional dancer on the show.

Inaba, a dancer and choreographer who has been with the show since the beginning, communicates with fans through social media and has responded to those who said they will no longer watch DWTS because they would be required to subscribe to Disney+.

“I’m heartbroken to hear so many people saying they won’t be joining us … this season,” she wrote on Aug. 4. “We’ve always been a family for so long … All of us, the dancers, the hosts, the judges, the production team, the creatives and hair … and stylists and lighting and set design … And YOU.”

Inaba added, “I hope you will be able to stay connected to us. I will be posting lots of content from my socials so I hope that will help you stay connected. Family is forever.”

Tyra Banks, who took over for long-time hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in Season 30, will return for Season 31, joined by Season 19 champion Alfonso Ribiero.

The professional dancers will include Koko Iwasaki, runner-up of Season 14 on “So You Think You Can Dance.” In her DWTS debut, she will be paired with Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore.”

The other celebrities this season are model and actor Joseph Baena, actress Selma Blair, actor, singer and comedian Wayne Brady, weather anchor Sam Champion, TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, model and fitness trainer Heidi D’Amelio, country artist Jessie James Decker, actor and model Trevor Donovan, actor Daniel Durant, Teresa Giudice of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” actress and singer Cheryl Ladd, actor Jason Lewis, drag performer Shangela, singer Jordin Sparks, and Gabby Windey of “The Bachelorette.”