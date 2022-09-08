Chris Tashima plays Sei Fujii in “Lil Tokyo Reporter” (2012), which is set in the 1930s.

GARDENA — Celebrate the 10th anniversary of short film “Lil Tokyo Reporter,” starring Academy Award-winner Chris Tashima as civil rights leader Sei Fujii, on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

The program will be followed by a brief discussion on Little Tokyo Historical Society’s award-winning biography of Fujii, entitled “A Rebel’s Outcry.” Speakers will include director/author Jeffrey Gee Chin along with select cast and crew. Books will be available for purchase at the event.

Fujii (1882-1954) was a civil rights activist who fought for the Japanese American community. He also founded a newspaper, Kashu Mainichi (California Daily News), in 1931.

Free but pre-registration is required. No walk-ins. Donations are appreciated. To RSVP, go to: https://gvjci.wufoo.com/forms/mre5t8a0wfw6d5/

For more information, contact Stephanie Mayeda at (310) 324-6611, ext. 102 or smayeda@jci-gardena.org.