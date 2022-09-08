Organizers announced that the “Made in J-Town” dance on Saturday, Sept. 10, has been moved to Nishi Hongwanji Kaikan, 815 E. First St., at the corner of First and Vignes.

The dance benefit for Terasaki Budokan was initially scheduled to take place outdoors at the Budokan. However, the possibility of rain on Saturday led to the change.

“We understand that this was to see and experience the new Terasaki Budokan, but unfortunately, with the uncertainty of the weather, we felt it wise to move the venue to indoors ahead of time and to be safe. But, we will still get to say goodbye to Steven Santiago before he leaves for Idaho and give him a big good luck send-off!” said Carol Tanita, Nancy Hayata and Wayne Nagao.

Doors open at 5 p.m., followed by music and dancing at 6:30 p.m. The evening will begin with a performance by J-Town Taiko Club. The featured band will be Kokoro.

For more information:

Wayne Nagao, wnagao@msn.com

Nancy Hayata, nancyhayata@gmail.com

Carol Tanita, cntanita@mail.com

TeraBudo@LTSC.org