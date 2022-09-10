Season 5 of “Cobra Kai,” based on the “Karate Kid” films, is now streaming on Netflix. Series stars William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence) and Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) are pictured with Yuji Okumoto (Chozen). Okumoto first appeared as the bad guy in “Karate Kid Part II” (1986) and returned in Season 3 of “Cobra Kai,” in which Daniel goes back to Okinawa and finds that Chozen is a changed man who teaches him some karate secrets. In Season 5, Chozen comes to San Fernando Valley to help Daniel as he faces Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the villain from “Karate Kid Part III” (1989). Okumoto’s other recent credits include the TV show “New Girl” and the movie “The Paper Tigers.” (Netflix)