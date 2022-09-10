Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Thursday posted this photo of then Gov. George Ariyoshi and his family welcoming Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip to Hawaii in April 1975 with the following message: “The State of Hawaiʻi joins the nation and the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Many years ago, Hawaiʻi hosted the queen at Washington Place. Her graciousness and her leadership will always be remembered. I’ve ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff in the State of Hawaiʻi immediately until sunset on the day of interment as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.” (Photo courtesy Jean Ariyoshi)