TORRANCE — Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance, is presenting Japanese Movie Night every third Sunday at 3 p.m.

On Oct. 16, the featured film will be “24 Eyes” (Nijuushi no Hitomi, 1954), an elegant, emotional chronicle of a teacher’s unwavering commitment to her students, her profession and her sense of morality. Set on a rural island and spanning Japanese history from 1928 through World War II and beyond, “24 Eyes” is one of Japan’s most popular and enduring classics.

In Japanese with English subtitles. Masks are required. There will be a conversation after the screening.

For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit www.faithsouthbay.org.