A funeral service for Shigemi “Shig” Nakagiri, 98-year-old, California-born Nisei,

who passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, in Santa Monica, will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple,

12371 Braddock Drive, Culver City 90230. Zoom services will be available. Please contact vhbtlive@gmail.com for Zoom details.

Family requests casual or business casual attire. Indoor masking is required.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Donna Nakagiri; his parents; twelve brothers and sisters; seventeen brothers- and sisters-in-law; and one niece and nephew. Shigemi is survived by his children, Patti (Kevin Kirio), Gail (Dan Fukushima), and Brian (Mariko) Nakagiri; grandchildren, Justin, Jeff, Janna, Kendall; sister, Sueko “June” Akioka; sisters-in-law, Kazuko Nakagawa and Jane (Hideo) Kawamura; brother-in-law,

Tad Nakagawa; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

www.kubotamortuary.com

(213) 749-1449