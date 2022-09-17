Tomiko Saita passed away on September 9, 2022, in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

She was born on October 30, 1926, in Los Angeles to Naosaku and Ura Ujiye, attended grammar school at Maryknoll, and was interned at Manzanar during World War ll.

Predeceased by her husband, Masaru. She is survived by her sons, Glenn (Suzy) and Kenneth (Lilian); grandchildren, Leanne (Trevor) and Grant (Hayley); great-grandchildren, Emaline, Otis and Aurelia.

We are grateful to the Sakura staff for the care she received.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St., L.A., CA 90012.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441