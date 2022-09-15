Lee Jung-jae (left), winner of the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for “Squid Game,” and Hwang Dong-hyuk, winner of the Emmy for outstanding directing for a drama series for “Squid Game,” pose in the press room at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

RAFU STAFF REPORT

The 74th Emmy Awards were presented on Monday, with the popular Korean drama “Squid Game” among the winners.

Out of 14 nominations, “Squid Game” received six awards, making Emmy history for a series in a language other than English.

Most of the 118 awards, mainly in technical categories, were presented at the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 3 and 4.

Jung Ho-yeon arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Following is a roundup of Asian and Asian American nominees and winners.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Bowen Yang of “Saturday Night Live” was one of eight nominees. The winner was Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso.” Also nominated were cast members of “Barry,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Abbott Elementary.”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Hiro Murai was nominated for an episode of “Atlanta.” The winner, among seven nominees, was MJ Delaney for an episode of “Ted Lasso.” The other nominees represented “Barry,” “Hacks,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “The Ms. Pat Show.”

Outstanding Drama Series: Susan Soon He Stanton is among the producers who won for “Succession.” Also nominated were “Squid Game,” “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Stranger Things” and “Yellowjackets.”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: The winner was Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun on “Squid Game.” The other five nominees were cast members of “Ozark,” “Succession,” “Better Call Saul” and “Severance.”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Sandra Oh, who plays Eve Polastri on “Killing Eve,” was nominated along with her co-star, Jodie Comer, who plays Villanelle. The winner was Zendaya of “Euphoria.” The other three nominees represented “Ozark,” “Yellowjackets” and “The Morning Show.”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama: Two actors from “Squid Game” were nominated, Park Hae-soo, who plays Cho Sang-woo, and Oh Young-soo, who plays Oh Il-nam. The winner was Tom Wambsgans of “Succession” The other five nominees represented “Succession,” “The Morning Show” and “Severance.”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jung Ho-yeon, who plays Kang Sae-byeok on “Squid Game,” was one of eight nominees. The winner was Julia Garner of “Ozark.” The other nominees represented “Severance,” “Yellowjackets,” “Euphoria,” “Succession” and “Better Call Saul.”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: The winner was Lee You-mi, who played Ji-Yeong on “Squid Game.” The other five nominees represented “Succession,” “Euphoria” and “The Morning Show.”

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: The winner was Hwang Dong-hyuk, who directed an episode of “Squid Game” titled “Red Light, Green Light.” Cathy Yan was nominated for an episode of “Succession” and Karyn Kusama for an episode of “Yellowjackets.” The other four nominees represented “Ozark,” “Succession” and “Severance.”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Hwang Dong-hyuk was nominated for an episode of “Squid Game” titled “One Lucky Day.” The winner was Jesse Armstrong for an episode of “Succession.” The other five nominees represented “Better Call Saul,” “Ozark,” “Severance” and “Yellowjackets.”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Himesh Patel, who played Jeevan Chaudhary on “Station Eleven,” was one of six nominees. The winner was Michael Keaton for “Dopesick.” The other shows represented were “The Staircase,” “Under the Banner of Heaven,” “Scenes from a Marriage” and “Pam & Tommy.”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Hiro Murai was nominated for “Station Eleven.” The winner was Mike White for “The White Lotus.” The other four nominees represented “Dopesick,” “Maid” and “The Dropout.”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program: Padma Lakshmi was nominated for “Top Chef.” The winner was RuPaul for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Also nominated were the hosts of “Queer Eye,” “Nailed It,” “Shark Tank” and “Making It.”

Outstanding Competition Program: Padma Lakshmi, Thi Nguyen and Joon Hee Lim were among the producers nominated for “Top Chef.” The winner was “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Also nominated were “Nailed It,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “The Amazing Race” and “The Voice.”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Producer Marian Wang was among the winners for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” Also nominated were “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special: Ali Wong was nominated for “Ali Wong: Don Wong.” The winner was Jerrod Carmichael for “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel.” Also nominated: “Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo),” “Norm MacDonald: Nothing Special” and “Hungary for Democracy.”

Outstanding Animated Program: Jane Chung, Alex Yee and Thomas Vu were among the producers who won for “Arcane: League of Legends.” Also nominated were “Bob’s Burgers,” “Rick and Morty,” “The Simpsons” and “What If…?”

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (One Hour or More): “Squid Game” was the winner. Also nominated: “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Succession,” “The Flight Attendant” and “The White Lotus.”

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour): “Squid Game” was one of six nominees. The winner was “Euphoria.” Also nominated: “Loki,” “Ozark,” “Winning Time” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: C. Chi-yoon Chung was nominated for “Dopesick.” The winner was John Valerio for “The White Lotus.” Also nominated were “Pam & Tommy,” “Station Eleven” and different episodes of “Dopesick” and “The White Lotus.”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series: “The Beatles: Get Back,” whose producers included Yoko Ono, Olivia Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Peter Jackson, was the winner. Also nominated: “100-Foot Wave,” “Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” “The Andy Warhol Diaries” and “We Need to Talk About Cosby.”

Outstanding Main Title Design: “Cowboy Bebop,” based on a popular anime, and “Pachinko,” in which most of the dialogue is in Korean and Japanese, were among the seven nominees. The winner was “Severance.” Also nominated: “Candy,” “Foundation,” “Lisey’s Story” (Karin Fong, director; Henry Chang, lead designer/animator) and “Only Murders in the Building.”

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: “Squid Game” was one of five nominees. The winner was “The White Lotus.” Also nominated: “Loki,” “Only Murders in the Building” and “Severance.”

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics: Siddhartha Khosla and Taylor Goldsmith were nominated for “The Forever Now” from “This Is Us.” The winner was Cinco Paul for “Corn Puddin’” from “Schmigadoon.” Also nominated: “Euphoria” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score): Siddhartha Khosla was nominated for “Only Murders in the Building.” The winner was Theodore Shapiro for “Severance.” Also nominated: “Loki,” “Schmigadoon,” “Succession” and “The Flight Attendant.”

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score): Nanita Desai was nominated for “14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.” The winner was David Schwartz for “Lucy and Desi.” Also nominated: “Return to Space,” “The Tinder Swindler” and “They Call Me Magic.”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series: An episode of “Squid Game” was one of seven nominees. The winner was “Euphoria.” The other nominees represented “Severance,” “Stranger Things” and “Succession.”

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera): Martin Kwok, supervising sound editor/dialogue editor, was one of the winners for Part 3 of “The Beatles: Get Back.” Also nominated: “George Carlin’s American Dream,” “Lucy and Desi,” “McCartney 3, 2, 1” and “The Tinder Swindler.”

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode: “Squid Game” won for an episode titled “VIPS.” Also nominated: “See,” “Snowpiercer,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth” and “Vikings: Valhalla.”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: “Cobra Kai,” a follow-up to the “Karate Kid” movies, was nominated. The winner was “Barry.” Also nominated: “Hawkeye,” “The Peacemaker,” “The Righteous Gemstones” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Hiro Koda won for “Stranger Things.” Also nominated: “9-1-1 Lone Star,” “Moon Knight,” “The Blacklist,” “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Witcher.”

Outstanding Stunt Performance: “Squid Game” won for an episode titled “Stick to the Team.” Also nominated: “Barry,” “Hawkeye,” “Moon Knight,” “Stranger Things” and “The Blacklist.”

Outstanding Motion Design: Kimberly Tang, art director, was one of the winners for “Home Before Dark.”