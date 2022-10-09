Kurt Suzuki is presented with a commemorative home plate on Tuesday, as the Oakland A’s paid tribute to the retiring catcher. At left is Oakland General Manager David Forst, with Field Manager Mark Kotsay at right. Suzuki began his major league career in 2007 with the A’s. (Courtesy Oakland Athletics)

Rafu Wire and Staff Reports

OAKLAND — On Tuesday, the Angels and host Oakland A’s paid tribute to Kurt Suzuki, who has announced he will retire after the 2022 season.

Oakland made it a special night for the Angels catcher, who caught one pitch for the Angels before manager Phil Nevin sent him out in style.

“Framed that pitch like a champ,” Suzuki cracked with a smile afterward.

Nevin came out to the mound and ceremoniously replaced him, allowing Suzuki to hug all his teammates, then tip his cap and wave in all directions as he walked off to cheers from his former Oakland home crowd in his final appearance.

“That was a pretty special moment, walked onto the field for the last time, caught my last pitch,” Suzuki said. “Kind of crazy. It hasn’t really set in yet. … It’s just been a

whirlwind few days at home then yesterday and today. It’s kind of crazy I have one more game ever to put on a uniform for anything.”

It was the second-to-last game in the Angels’ disappointing 2022 campaign, and it ended with a 2-1 loss to the A’s on a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning.

In his 16 major league seasons, Suzuki played for the A’s, Nationals, Twins, Braves and Angels. He was an All-Star in 2014 and won a World Series with the Nationals five years later.