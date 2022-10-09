Fans of the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani received a special treat on Thursday, as copies of a special edition newspaper were handed out at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

The Iwate Nippo, from Ohtani’s home prefecture, produced the supplement to celebrate the pitching slugger’s historic 2022 season.

Torrance resident Dennis Sasaki called Ohtani a hero for Japanese Americans, and said he hopes to see the star move from the underperforming Angels to L.A.’s playoff-bound team to the north.

“If he becomes a free agent, I definitely want him to come to the Dodgers. I’m waiting,” Sasaki said.

