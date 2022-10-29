Albert Tamotsu Keimi, 94 years old, resident of Los Angeles, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving wife on September 30, 2022. Albert was born on July 8, 1928, in Los Angeles, Calif. He was interned in Heart Mountain and was a Boy Scout in Troop 379. He served in the U.S. Army 1946-48. He was a loyal Dodger and Laker fan. He was a member of El Patio Investment Club, SCNGA, and a CYC referee.

Albert is survived by his wife, Emiko (Amy); daughters, Kathleen Keimi-Nunley (Kenneth) and Patty Pena (Richard); brother, Harold Keimi (Barbara); grandchildren, Tiffany West (Justin), Joshua Keimi-Nunley (Kyssara), Taylor Garibaldi (Tony), Nicole Pena, and Lindsey Pena; great-grandchildren, Layla Pena, Carter Tamotsu, Charlotte, and Crawford West, Evelyn Keimi-Nunley, Leo, Finn, and Kai Garibaldi.

A private memorial service was held at Centenary United Methodist Church.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441