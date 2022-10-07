“Shizuka –静” — a love story set during the 12th-century Japanese civil war — opened at the Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 16 and will close on Oct. 9.

Written and directed by Tomoko Karina (“Camellia-Kerria-Pink,” winner of Best Foreign Mini-Movie at Brentwood and Pacific Palisades International Film Festival), “Shizuka” is a drama based upon a true beloved historical tale. This tragic love story, both unapologetically romantic and epic, introduces the dramatic fate of bigger-than-life legendary characters to Los Angeles audiences. Produced by LoBeauH Entertainment, Kuro Productions and Alix Yumi Cho.

“Shizuka,” which was also livestreamed globally on Oct. 1 and 2, presents the aesthetic charm of traditional Japanese costumes, mannerisms, classical dance, and fierce combat scenes with innovative modern theatrical design. It is delivered with English dialogue by trained actors with diverse backgrounds in order for an American audience to viscerally feel the story.

“Shizuka” was originally showcased in the summer of 2021 at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, earning Best Play, Best Direction, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Costume nominations at the Broadway World L.A. Regional Awards. A uniquely talented group of actors, martial artists, singers and a dancer fill the stage. The lighting/scenic design is by Dan Reed, a multiple Ovation Award nominee, LA Weekly Theatre Award and Dramalogue Award winner, and Emmy Certificate of Contribution recipient.

The story centers on Shizuka-Gozen, the most popular Shirabyoshi dancer (entertainer who serves the gods) in Kyoto, the capital of Japan at the time, where the gorgeous court aristocratic culture is flourishing. Shizuka meets Yoshitsune of Minamoto, the younger brother of the supreme leader of the Genji samurai clan and a dashing war hero who is taking Kyoto by storm. They fall fatally in love. In the winter of 1185, their story follows a tragic path.

Cast: Amery Thao, Yukari Black, Ace Christiansen, Alexander Collins, Matthew Dubois, Matthew Fairman, Tomoko Karina, Andre Keir, Tony Kim, Michael Mitchell, River Ramos. Collin Shay, Jon Vasquez, Ramona Yates.

Technical supervisor: Nick Foran. Costumes: Yukari Black, Maria Vallera. Music: Rodorigo Montfort. Stage, combat designer: Masa Kanome. Dialect coach: Yumi Mizui. Illustrations: Yuka Abiru. Poster design: Kazuyo Horie.

The show is two hours with intermission. Showtimes: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 general, $40 for groups of five or more, $35 for groups of 10 or more, $30 for groups of 20 or more.

The Zephyr Theatre is located at 7456 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles. Phone: (661) 670-8328.

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shizuka–tickets-390712992077