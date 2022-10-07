Actress Mika Dyo, director/writer Paul Daisuke Goodman and actor Chris Tashima are pictured at the Sept. 15 screening of “No No Girl” at Laemmle’s Glendale, where the film had a successful week-long run featuring Q&A with Goodman and cast members after the evening showings.

Dyo and Tashima play members of the Hasegawa family in the film, which depicts the impact of the wartime incarceration on subsequent generations of Japanese Americans. After the death of their mother/grandmother, the Hasegawas learn from 80-year-old letters that a trunk containing family treasures was buried in the backyard of a house that no longer belongs to them.

Paul Daisuke Goodman’s “No No Girl” explores Japanese American history and family dynamics. (Eight East Productions)

The next screening of “No No Girl,” which is rated PG-13, will be on Sunday, Oct. 9, at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Avc., Anaheim. Lunch at 11:45 a.m.; film at 12:30 p.m.; Q&A with cast and crew at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the screening, $15 for lunch. Proceeds go to OCBC. To order, visit www.orangecountybuddhist.org/nonogirl.

“No No Girl” will also be shown online as part of the Silicon Valley Asian Pacific Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 28. Info: https://svapfilmfest.org/

Top photo by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo