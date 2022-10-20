Yu Darvish reacts after giving up a solo home run to Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 1 of the National League Franklin Takes 8-0 Record Championship Series in San Diego on Tuesday. (Kyodo Photo)

Rafu Wire Service Reports

SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish gave up two solo home runs and took the loss Tuesday as the San Diego Padres fell 2-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Darvish let Bryce Harper go deep in the fourth inning and Kyle Schwarber in the sixth during his 95-pitch effort at Petco Park, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out seven over seven innings.

“I gave up a perfect homer to Schwarber when the opposition pitcher was pitching well. Everyone’s mentality would have been different had it remained 1-0,” Darvish said. “The team’s mood sank a bit.”

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler won the pitching duel, hurling seven innings of one-hit ball, fanning eight and walking one in an 83-pitch gem.

“That’s probably as good a pitching performance as we’ve seen all year,” said Padres manager Bob Melvin, who was asked about Darvish.

“Same thing, kind of…. Those are the kind of games that give you a chance to win but we just didn’t get it done offensively.”

Darvish had held the Phillies to three runs over 13 innings in two regular-season games, and also came into the game on the back of two postseason wins.

The 36-year-old Japanese right-hander had a patchy start on the day, walking Phillies leadoff man Schwarber and letting him reach third with two outs in the first before second baseman Jake Cronenworth denied Harper an RBI single with a fine piece of fielding.

But Harper, who did not play in Darvish’s two regular-season starts against the Phillies this year, slugged a 1-0 fastball to the opposite field and over the left-field wall in his second trip to the plate for the opening run.

Schwarber, who led the NL with 46 home runs but just had one in six postseason games, blasted Darvish’s first-pitch cutter for his second hit on the night.

His incredible shot had an exit velocity of 119.7 mph — the hardest-hit ball in any postseason since Statcast began tracking in 2015 — and was the first to reach the right field upper deck at Petco Park, which opened in 2004. It was the farthest in his career and the farthest at Petco in the Statcast Era.

“I thought it got pretty small pretty fast,” said Harper, who’s in his first NLCS. “I’ve never seen a ball go up in that section in Petco Park. Just very impressive.”

“I thought Darvish was really good, and we couldn’t get much going,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “Then Harper, three straight games with a home run, and Schwarber’s ball was just completely flush. And with the great pitching we had tonight, that was all we needed.”

Darvish said it wasn’t a mistake pitch to Harper, but added, “For Schwarber that is on me, that is my mistake. I knew he was waiting on something off-speed. The ball kind of went into the middle area and he got the most of it,” he said through an interpreter.

Melvin said his team did not need an inspirational speech from him after the loss.

“They don’t need a message,” Melvin said. “They know we need to take at least one of these at home. I know it’s a seven-game series…but we need to come out and swing the bats a little better.”

Darvish said he was willing to step up to help salvage the Padres’ situation on short rest if needed.

“I’m already 36, and I’m ready to retire whenever my body gives up. I want to be ready for the sake of the team,” he said.