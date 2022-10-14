REDONDO BEACH — Global ukulele phenom and Hawaii cultural ambassador Taimane brings her quartet and dancers to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3 p.m., following the release of her latest album “Hawaiki” and her recent debut at the Glastonbury mega-festival (which featured Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, and Kendrick Lamar).

In addition, Taimane is about to grace the cover of the 10th anniversary issue of Ukulele Magazine, and in November, she has the worldwide release of her first-ever signature ukulele, “The Moon” by Enya. All Redondo Beach ticket purchasers will be entered to win an autographed Taimane signature ukulele.)

Taimane is arguably the most popular ukulele player in the world with nearly 500,000 social media followers, sold-out concerts around the globe and over 50 million video views. She has a unique sound and a live show that wows with both fire and grace while celebrating Hawaii culture and the instrument of the islands. She regularly tours and sells out shows around the world. Her recent performances and robust 2022 world tour schedule clearly demonstrate that she is hungry to pick up right where she left off prior to the pandemic, dazzling audiences with her one-of-a-kind talent, style, and repertoire – from Bach to rock, flamenco infernos to tribal hymns.

While Taimane is known for her virtuosity, she is, first and foremost, a world-class entertainer, and the Los Angeles Ukulele Festival is thrilled to welcome her to the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center.

“I didn’t see anyone at the [SXSW 2019] festival doing anything close to what she does on stage. She shreds on ukulele and rocks everything from Beethoven to Led Zeppelin. Somehow she manages to not only rock out but connect the audience with meaningful Hawaiian traditions and dances.” — Austin American-Statesman

On Sept. 23, Taimane made waves with the release of her first new album in four years, “Hawaiki,” an autobiographical record whose protagonist discovers profound meaning upon connecting with her Polynesian ancestry amidst a wild adventure. The album is sure to resonate with Southern California music lovers with its signature song, “Pipeline’s Daughter” (an unabashed blast of surf rock and instant classic), the dreamy groove of “Bora Bora Sunset” and a South Pacific soundscape that transports listeners to a tropical paradise. Taimane self-produced the album and wrote each song.

“Taimane rocks the stage with a sensual vibrancy and a white-hot talent that captivates and beguiles!” — Pierce Brosnan (aka 007)

Prior to the pandemic, Taimane’s star rose to new heights performing live on Germany’s #1 TV show (“Morgenmagazin”), captivating thousands of concertgoers at the extraordinary, billion-dollar Elbphilharmonie venue in Hamburg, selling out concerts from Paris to Palm Beach, New York, Denver, San Jose, Hong Kong and more, and winning Hawaii’s Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award Favorite Entertainer of the Year Award.

Taimane has released a hit NPR Tiny Desk concert with over 1 million views, modeled for international fashion giant Allsaints, conversed with BBC World Service to celebrate ukulele worldwide, and contributed to a sensational video recording of “The Weight” alongside Ringo Starr, Robbie Robertson and other powerhouses.

“So much magic unfolded in such short order. Within the first moments of Taimane’s stunning set, we hear her play fiery flamenco, a famous phrase from the opera Carmen, a touch of Bach and more than a nod to her Hawaiian homeland, all on her ukulele.” — Bob Boilen, NPR Tiny Desk Host

“It feels amazing to be hitting the road again and coming out of the last two years in a stronger place than before. My first show of this year at Kahilu Theatre in April was so special — great to be back in front of in-person audiences, showcasing my new music and enjoying the ride, including my debut at Glastonbury! Cannot wait to see you soon,” shares Taimane.

Tamaine will be accompanied by Ramiro Marziani (classical guitar), Stefie Dominguez (percussion), Melissa Folzenlogen (violin, cello, background vocals), Norm Munoz (Polynesian dancer) and Sky Fung (Contemporary dancer).

Tickets: $15-$45. To purchase tickets and more information: https://www.kalakoa.com/; kalakoaent@mac.com; 800-595-4849.

