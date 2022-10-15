A private family service for the late Lily Shimizu, 93-year-old, California-born, resident of Gardena, who passed away on September 21, 2022, will be held at Gardena Valley Baptist Church.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Takeo Shimizu; and son, Robert Dale; she is survived by her son, Richard (Cynthia) Shimizu; daughter, Miki (Glen) Hartung; granddaughters, Kaitlyn Shimizu, Elise (Chris) Manfre and Stacy Hartung; great-granddaughter, Eliana Manfre; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441