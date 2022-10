Mariko Matsuyama, 97, passed peacefully at her home in Carpinteria, Calif. on September 22, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Kikuo Matsuyama. She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Dennis Kawase); sons, Wayne and Donald; sisters-in-law, Yoneko Enomoto and Nobuye Matsuyama; nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was previously held at Carpinteria Cemetery. In lieu of koden, please contribute to your favorite charity.