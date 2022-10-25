The girls of Torrance High’s volleyball team saw their season come to a disappointing end on Saturday, with their 3-1 loss in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Div. 3 playoffs.

The Tartars went undefeated in the Pioneer League this year to take the title, and finished 24-6 overall.

They slipped though the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 20 with a thrilling 3 sets to 2 victory over Flintridge Sacred Heart.

They faced a battle-tested opponent in Round 2 at South Pasadena, however, matching up against a Tigers squad that has gone deep into the playoffs in recent years, including reaching the State Finals in 2019.

Torrance right-side hitter Kennedy Turner (below) will be a senior leader next season, and is looking forward to improving upon the team chemistry that was key to the Tartars’ success this year.

Top photo: Junior Kiana Greer sends a shot past the South Pasadena defense in the fourth set.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo