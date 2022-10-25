Michael Goi

The Greater Los Angeles JACL will present a virtual program on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m.

Topic: “From ‘American Horror Story’ to ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Michael Goi’s Journey as an Asian American in Hollywood.”

Spend an hour with director/cinematographer/producer Goi as he discusses his rise in the motion picture and television industries, his activities to increase diversity in front of and behind the camera, and how his Japanese American parents’ experiences in the 1940s affected his career path.

Goi’s recent credits as a cinematographer include “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “American Horror Story,” “Scream Queens,” “Salem,” “Web Therapy” and “Glee.” His directing credits include “The Rookie: Feds,” “Kung Fu,” “Big Sky,” “The Rookie,” “Charmed,” “Riverdale,” “Swamp Thing” and “Empire.”

For Zoom link to the program, email Louise at greaterlajacl@gmail.com.