SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Oct. 30, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Actor Randall Park (pictured) returns to talk about “Blockbuster,” a new series he’s starring in about a man fighting to save his local video shop with the help of his work family. He talks nostalgia, humor, and the making of the new show out on Netflix on Nov. 3.

The iconic musical “Gypsy in Concert” is coming to the Bay Area with two shows in San Francisco and San Jose. Melinda Meeng (pictured) joins us to talk starring as Rose and her return to Bay Area theatre.

Plus a performance by Diane de Mesa.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).