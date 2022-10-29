Ibuki Kuramochi will present “Human Performer” on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Wonzimer, 341-B S. Avenue 17, Los Angeles.

“My work focus on the theme of physicality, combining digital media with the movements of butoh, a uniquely Japanese modern contemporary dance form,” said Kuramochi. “’Human Performer’ re-examines questions of Asian female physicality, patriarchy, tradition, and essentialism in the context of post-human feminism.”

Butoh dance, also known as dance of darkness, was created by Tatsumi Hijikata and Kazuo Ohno after World War II as a means of re-establishing Japanese cultural identity. Butoh dance moved away from modernization and Western dance styles, founding butoh on unknown principles such as philosophy, the subconscious, primal instincts, and ancient, incomprehensible myths.

Tradition is the strong identity of Japan, and out of proportion to capitalist social development, it continues to reign as a source of pride in its prestigious beauty, hiding the absurdity hidden within its traditions.

This work features noh, an ancient traditional Japanese performing art. Noh and other traditional Japanese cultures have long been off-limits to women. All performances of the noh play are performed by men, including the female roles.

The mask of an elderly man, Okina, is the most prestigious of all Noh masks. The Okina mask is symbolic of the deeply rooted male supremacy in the art world, based on the history of patriarchy and the disdain for women.

This performance, an extension into real space from the artwork on exhibit, explores issues of tradition and essentialism, the matrix, what privileged value age and gender inevitably have, and what it means to be male = human. Where does the significance of boundaries and otherness of corporeality converge?

$5-$10 donation encouraged. RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ibuki-performance-tickets-437701596257?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

For more information on the artist: www.ibuki-kuramochi.com