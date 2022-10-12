“Made in America” by Teruko Nakajima and her dog Titi, directed by John Flynn, will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 8:30 p.m. at UCB (Upright Citizens Brigade), 5919 Franklin Ave., Los Angeles.

Teruko Nakajima

“Made in America” is a brutally honest, surprisingly entertaining, and heartbreakingly life-affirming love letter to the human experience. It’s a story for women, Asians, first-generation immigrants, and anyone who is fighting to make their dreams come true. It shines a necessary light on the tragedies of domestic violence, mental health, child abuse, sexual assault, and suicide. But ultimately provides inspiration to anyone who suffers and needs help. Titi performs too.

Nakajima’s multi-award-winning world premiere solo show received tremendous accolades at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2022, winning Best Solo Show, Splash Award, Pick of the Fringe, Hollywood Encore Producers’ Award, and Hollywood Fringe Festival Scholarship. It was a nominee for Best World Premiere, International Encore by SoHo Playhouse, a Stage Raw “Top Ten Pick” and an L.A. Theatre Bites “Great Show.”

A native of Tokyo, Nakajima (www.terukonakajima.com) describes herself as “an actor, dancer, singer, writer, sculptor and your biggest cheerleader on earth. She will cheer you up until you say ENOUGH.”

Her stage and screen credits include East West Players’ “Voices from Okinawa”; an award-winning web series, “The Unemployment of Danny London”; a Sundance 2014 official selection, “The Girl from Nagasaki”; ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; MTV’s “Awkward”; the CBS sitcom “The Millers”; Netflix’s “Lady Dynamite”; the short film “Monster Challenge”; and Funny or Die’s “Teruko Time” and “Teruko’s Movie Reviews.”

For tickets ($15), go to: https://ucbcomedy.com/Show/teruko-nakajima-made-in-america

COVID policy: Audience members will be masked for all shows and proof of vaccination (or medical exemption) is required for all performers. If an audience member does not arrive with a mask, one will be provided by the staff.

Allow ample time for parking. UCB does not provide parking services. Street parking is available in the neighborhoods surrounding the theater.