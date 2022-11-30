Vincent Chin’s mother, Lily, was interviewed for the documentary along with witnesses, civil rights activists, Chin’s friend, and the man who struck the fatal blows.

The Academy Museum, 6067 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles, will present the L.A. premiere of the Academy Archive’s newly restored print of “Who Killed Vincent Chin?” (1987, 82 minutes) on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

In Detroit in 1982, a Chinese American man named Vincent Chin was beaten to death after his bachelor party by two autoworkers during a time of anti-Asian hate as Japan was blamed for the downturn in the U.S. auto industry. This powerful film, nominated for the documentary feature Oscar, explores the lives of Chin and his killers, the outrage over the sentence the perpetrators received, and the cultural context in which the killing occurred.

Co-directors Christine Choy and Renee Tajima-Peña will speak at the screening.

The documentary was restored by the Academy Film Archive and The Film Foundation, in association with the Museum of Chinese in America. Restoration funding provided by the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, with additional support provided by Todd Phillips. Academy Museum film programming generously funded by the Richard Roth Foundation.

Tickets and info: https://www.academymuseum.org/en/programs/detail/who-killed-vincent-chin-018416af-a4b6-3333-419a-8c1fa9689420