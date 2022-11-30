WASHINGTON – President Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders has issued a solicitation for written comment ahead of its fourth public meeting in December.

The solicitation – which outlines 16 guiding questions focused on anti-Asian hate, data disaggregation, language access, and immigration and citizenship status – provides an opportunity for the public to inform the commission’s work as its six subcommittees develop recommendations for submission to Biden.

The commission will accept responses via email through AANHPICommission@hhs.gov until Dec. 1. More details and directions are contained within the Federal Register Notice.

Co-chaired by Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, the 25-member commission complements the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI). Both were established by the president in May 2021 through Executive Order 14031.

The commission advises the president on ways the public, private and nonprofit sectors can work together to advance equity, justice, and opportunity for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities. Commissioners will hold a virtual, two-day meeting on Dec. 5-6, where members will discuss and vote on additional draft and full recommendations to submit to the president on a rolling basis. To receive the livestream link, RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meeting-of-the-presidents-advisory-commission-on-aa-and-nhpis-registration-449829250397