Breli Agbayani Shibao

Breli Agbayani Shibao drove in a run with a double as Cal State Northridge took the second game of a twin bill against CSU San Marcos in fall softball action.

After the Matadors jumped on the board with four runs in the bottom of the second inning, the Cougars scored three in the top of the third.

Macy Mohrlock drove in a run with a triple in the bottom of the fourth. Raegan Jackson capped off the scoring with an RBI double that plated Agbayani Shibao in the fifth.

The Cougars, who advanced to the 2022 NCAA Division II Super Regionals, scored four runs in the top of the third to defeat the Matadors 4-2 in the opener.

The CSUN softball team was set to complete its fall schedule last weekend with games against Mt. San Antonio College and Fullerton College, but those games were cancelled.

CSUN also features infielder Carys Murakami, who, like Agbayani Shibao, is in her first year out of Maryknoll High in Hawaii.

