Nine-month-old Sakuha Goga is not at all amused during her entry into a local “naki sumo” (crying sumo) tournament Oct. 2 in the Kanagawa Prefecture city of Hayama. Naki sumo events, held across Japan most widely during the spring Children’s Day festivals, feature babies held by wrestlers until they cry, thereby warding off evil spirits, according to folklore. The entrant who cries soonest is considered the winner. The headpiece worn by the young Miss Goga is inscribed with the sumo name “Sakuhamaru.” (Photo courtesy Kazusa Goga)