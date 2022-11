A funeral service for Albert Kazuo Saiki, 92-year-old, Honolulu, Hawaii-born Nisei who passed away on November 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Venice Free Methodist Church, 4871 Centinela Ave., Los Angeles, with Pastor Jim Miyabe officiating.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Saiki; sons, Eric (Yumi) and Roger Saiki; grandchildren, Jordyn and Jered Saiki; brother-in-law, Tatsuo (Mikie) Ishioka; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449