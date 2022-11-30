Original Terminal Islanders gather for a group photo on Nov. 6 at The Grand Hotel in Long Beach. The reunion was the first indoor event enjoyed by Terminal Islanders in almost three years, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The last indoor event was January 2020. Earlier in the year, the annual picnic was held outdoors.

Right: Hisayo Matsumoto (left) is 101 and Hideko Yamamoto (right) turned 102 on Nov. 22.

Below: The reunion attendees enjoyed watching video clips from past gatherings and the event ended with ondo dancing to “Tanko Bushi.”

Terminal Islanders was established in 1971 as a way for Japanese and Japanese Americans who had lived on the island, located at the Port of Los Angeles, to preserve the essence of their community.

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo