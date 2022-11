On behalf of the Okimoto Family, the Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple would like to express our appreciation for your attendance at the funeral service for the late Mr. Jun Okimoto, held November 12, 2022.

Your kind words, burning of incense and monetary donations, truly brought comfort to the family.

It is our sincerest wish that commemorating Mr. Okimoto leads you to a life filled with gratitude and appreciation to Amida Buddha and reciting Nembutsu.