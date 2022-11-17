(John) Masao Tomita, age 92, went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2022, after a long illness. He was the second eldest son of Tadahisa and Shizuko Tomita and is survived by his brothers, Setsuo Tomita and Dr. Tsuneki Joseph Tomita. Predeceased by his siblings, Makio Isaac Tomita, Sonoe Mary Seko (Tomita) and Shiro Tomita, he is also survived by ten nieces and nephews and 14 grandnieces and grandnephews. He and his family were interned at the Manzanar internment camp from 1942 to 1945. He later enlisted in the Air Force and served four years, earning the Good Conduct Medal. He spent his life as a landscape gardener, creating beautiful gardens and growing many exotic plants in his nursery.

Celebration of Life will be held at Crossways Church SFV, 9610 Haddon Avenue, Pacoima, Calif., on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. RSVP online by contacting sktomita818@gmail.com or call (818) 360-9975 to leave a message.