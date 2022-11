Susan Masako Nakagama passed away on November 10, 2022. Susan is survived by her husband of 23 years, Harold Payne; her sister, Jeanne; nephew, Jonathan; and nieces, Natalie and Maria. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances, and sister, Nancy. Susan was a generous and beautiful soul who rose to Assistant to the Labor Commissioner for the state of California. She was a foodie, a music lover, and doting auntie who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.