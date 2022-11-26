SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Nov. 27, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Bay Area icon Kristi Yamaguchi (pictured) joins us to talk about her community Holiday Ice Rink, childhood literacy, and the U.S. Figure Skating Championships coming to San Jose in January 2023.

We talk to a long-time volunteer at Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area. Phillip Yim (pictured) shares why he continues to volunteer over the years and how to donate time or airline miles on Giving Tuesday.

Plus a performance by musician Rosendale.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).