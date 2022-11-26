For the first time in school history, Bellflower will compete for a CIF Southern Section division title.

Gavin Garcia and Upland are headed to the CIF Southern Section Div. 3 championship.

The Buccaneers advanced to the first championship game in their 71-year history after their potent running game was too much for South Pasadena last Friday, 34-21, in the CIF Southern Section Div. 11 playoffs.

The season ended in disappointment for Matthew Takasugi, Aaron Kawasaki and the Tigers, who bolted out of the gate and scored the game’s first touchdown in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Takasugi rushed for six yards on one carry and had a hand in seven tackles for South Pasadena, who finish a stellar season at 10-3. The Tigers will graduate 15 seniors this year, including Takasugi.

Bellflower will host 10-3 Walnut on Friday with the championship on the line.

• • •

In Div. 3, Upland, with Gavin Garcia and Louie Hirota, are headed to Friday’s title match, after pushing aside Bishop Diego, 17-7.

The 9-4 Scots will go into Friday’s final against undefeated Yorba Linda, who ended the season for Jack Yoshida and Corona Del Mar in the semis, 51-20.

Corona Del Mar finishes at 9-4.

• • •

Dana Kawamura and Lakewood will play for the Div. 8 title on Saturday, when they host Northwood.

The Lancers (8-5) took care of business on the road at Rancho Verde on Friday, winning 24-19.

Northwood (12-1) features senior quarterback Eugene Miyata.

• • •

Eagle Rock is finished for the year, after Garfield mounted a furious rally in the fourth quarter and went on to a 24-21 win in the L.A. City Section semifinals.

Richard Tokiyeda III and the Eagles wrap the season at 10-2 with a second-place finish in the Northern League.

Garfield faces Birmingham (8-4) for the title on Saturday, in the matchup to be played at L.A. Valley College.

Did we miss anyone? If you know of any athletes in the playoffs who deserve recognition, send their names and schools to sports@rafu.com.